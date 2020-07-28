Decatur to continue sidewalk repair program in September

Decatur’s commission recently approved a project budget of $50,000 for Georgia Safe Sidewalks of Lawrenceville to continue repairing sidewalks throughout the city. The firm’s work will focus on three major areas in smoothing out 636 identified “trip and fall hazards.” The work begins in September and takes roughly 15 days to complete.
The repair covers sidewalks with trip hazards, or panels popping up from a quarter inch to two inches, typically known as vertical separations between panels. The cause typically is related to tree roots pushing up, or sidewalks settling in.
GSS cuts the irregularity with a saw, smoothing it out to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Those panels greater than two inches or with significant cracking need to be torn down and replaced and therefore are a separate project.
The areas slated for repair:
*Commerce Drive from S. Columbia Drive to Church street
*Second Avenue, East Lake Drive to Northern Street
*Parkwood Neighborhood, East Parkwood Road and West Parkwood Road to Parkwood Lane, Upland Road, Wimberly Court
Over the last 2½ years (not counting the upcoming project), Georgia Safe Sidewalks has removed 3,982 potential hazards on 16 Decatur streets and in four city parks.