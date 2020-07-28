Decatur to continue sidewalk repair program in September

The repair covers sidewalks with trip hazards, or panels popping up from a quarter inch to two inches, typically known as vertical separations between panels. The cause typically is related to tree roots pushing up, or sidewalks settling in.

GSS cuts the irregularity with a saw, smoothing it out to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Those panels greater than two inches or with significant cracking need to be torn down and replaced and therefore are a separate project.