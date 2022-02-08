Decatur gives $250K to art partnership at new Publix site

Decatur is funding an art project at a new mixed-use development near the city’s border with Avondale Estates.
The City Commission unanimously approved a $250,000 contract with the Decatur Arts Alliance during its Monday meeting to bring three art installations to life. They’ll be located at the Sam’s Crossing Village, a mixed-use community anchored by a Publix that opened last year.
City Manager Andrea Arnold said the art displays serve as a welcoming sign at the “gateway on the eastern side of the city.” Located at 2720 East Ponce de Leon Avenue, Sam’s Crossing Village will include about 290 apartments in addition to the Publix.
The project is being developed by a residential development affiliate of Toll Brothers Inc., which obtained the three-acre property in 2019 for about $7 million, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported at the time.
Decatur Arts Alliance, a local nonprofit, will select the artists, oversee the art installation and maintain the pieces for the next five years, according to its contract with the city. Decatur is paying $50,000 for administrative costs, leaving $200,000 for the three art installations.
