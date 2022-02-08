Decatur gives $250K to art partnership at new Publix site

The City Commission unanimously approved a $250,000 contract with the Decatur Arts Alliance during its Monday meeting to bring three art installations to life. They’ll be located at the Sam’s Crossing Village, a mixed-use community anchored by a Publix that opened last year.

City Manager Andrea Arnold said the art displays serve as a welcoming sign at the “gateway on the eastern side of the city.” Located at 2720 East Ponce de Leon Avenue, Sam’s Crossing Village will include about 290 apartments in addition to the Publix.