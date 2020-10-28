Decatur schools taking applications for learning pod program

In late September CSD announced all grades would return to the classroom over the three weeks preceding Thanksgiving. But after vocal opposition from some parents and teachers, along with two public protests, the district delayed the return of teachers and students to, in the words of Superintendent David Dude, “a date to be determined, no earlier than Jan 5.”

According to an August/September poll of about 4,000 respondents there was nearly a 50-50 split between those wanting to stay in virtual or online learning and those favoring a return to the classroom. In a recent interview Dude said, “I think there’s actually three groups: the group that absolutely wants to stay virtual, the group that absolutely wants to return to be in person, then there’s a large middle group that is flexible and will go in either direction.”