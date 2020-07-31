Decatur schools release virtual learning schedules/plans

Parents will receive email updates but they should also check the web page https://www.csdecatur.net/Page/4271, under “CSD Documents.”

“We are growing into this and it’s changing every day,” Burnett said. “A lot of the updating will be based on feedback that we get. But this will be a lot more organized than what we had last spring, when we had to abruptly close the schools. We want to be as seamless as possible.”