Decatur Schools closer to offering a new Senior Homestead Exemption

One thing for certain the new exemption won’t be as generous as the current one. By the end of this year it’s anticipated the current exemption costing CSD about $5 million more than originally anticipated.

“What I think we can give is a large needs-based exemption to those 70 and over,” said Committee Chair James Herndon, who’s also a school board member. “However, it won’t be a [total exemption is it currently stands for 65 and over]. For those 65 to 69 it will be strictly needs based. Bottom line, we want to protect our most vulnerable population.”

Herndon is somewhat vague because he and his committee are still waiting for more detailed metrics from Georgia State University’s Andrew Young School Center for State & Local Finance. He’s hoping those numbers are available for Tuesday’s work session.

“It’s kind of a two-step process,” said Superintendent David Dude. "The first step is getting the data [from Georgia State] on what are the costs involved for a specific exemption . . . It will help us understand where to set any values for, like, do we need income limitations, do we need a base value of exemption per homestead.

“The second step,” he added, “is gathering the stakeholder feedback from the tax payers within the city of Decatur to figure out their level of support for that.”

As mentioned, there are three other tax exemptions that come out of CSD’s budget, not counting the most recent 65 and over exemption. These all weirdly overlap: There are smaller exemptions for 62 and over and 70 and over, and a total exemption from all school taxes for those 80 and over and with a household income of $40,000 or less.

Those three, for which a resident has to apply for, are not expiring. The current exemption which expires at the end of next year, is automatically taken out of a resident’s tax bill when they turn 65.