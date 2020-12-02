Decatur Schools close to finalizing new senior homestead exemption

If you own a condo valued at $250,000 you are taxed for $125,000 which, since its below $160,000, you pay no school taxes. The bottom line is, for every senior 65-69 who meets the income requirement, or every senior 70 and over and regardless of income, you pay no school taxes or $3,240 less in school taxes.

*The school board has stated unequivocally it doesn’t want the exemption costing more than $4.3 million annually. During a recent interview Superintendent David Dude said, “We know [from an earlier Georgia State study] we can fit that $160,000 exemption within the $4.3 million budget. But that is a minimum—we may be able to offer more. It depends on what we hear back [from Georgia State].

“It’s quite possible,” he added, “the exemption will be higher than $160,000, but we know it won’t be lower than $160,000.”

The current exemption that took effect Jan. 2017, offers seniors 65 and over full exemption of all school taxes. But that has wound up costing CSD well over $4.3 million every year so far, and it’s also expiring Dec. 31, 2021. That means the new exemption must pass the legislature next year and ultimately pass voter scrutiny in Nov. 2021, to take effect Jan. 2022.

When asked the reasoning behind a two-tiered exemption instead of having just one overall exemption, Dude replied, “I think [the Commission] instituted the 65-69 [income restricted tier] because they wanted to make sure to help the most vulnerable seniors as early as possible.”