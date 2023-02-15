Decatur is seeking many job applicants

The city of Decatur is hiring for about 24 jobs.
To view those careers, visit decaturga.com/hr/page/current-job-opportunities, where you also may join the city’s talent community for new notifications pertaining to your job profile with the city.
A resume sent by email - in place of an online application - will not be considered.
Application information is kept on file for six months when a new application would need to be submitted for further consideration.
Decatur job benefits may be viewed at decaturga.com/hr/page/benefits-working-decatur.
