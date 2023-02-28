X
Dark Mode Toggle

Decatur hosts second community meeting on March 2

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
59 minutes ago

Decatur city officials will hold the second community meeting for the Decatur Town Center Plan 2.0 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 2 at the Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore St.

After hearing the first round of comments, Decatur city officials say they are ready to share their objectives and ideas that will shape the future of Downtown Decatur.

The Decatur Town Center Plan 2.0 is the first comprehensive look at downtown since the 1982 Town Center Plan.

There will be activities to share what Decatur officials have learned from the hundreds of comments, survey responses and ideas received so far and introduce objectives to help accomplish the plan goals.

Visit DecaturTownCenterPlan.com to learn more about the project and register for the event.

For more information, contact Decatur Planning & Economic Development Director and Decatur Development Authorities Executive Director Angela Threadgill at 678-553-6575 or angela.threadgill@decaturga.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Former Atlanta fire chief says God brought slaves to America to save them2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Suspect indicted in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why creating ‘incredibly insulting’ new Buckhead city would be so complex
11h ago

By the numbers: Georgia and student loan debt
4h ago

By the numbers: Georgia and student loan debt
4h ago

Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER

Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Decatur Business Association

Decatur Business Association seeks input
Yellow Daisy Festival accepting applications
Walk, talk with Avondale Estates city manager on Feb. 28
Featured

Credit: Jamestown

Timber frame office building at Ponce City Market Atlanta starts to rise
11h ago
Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top