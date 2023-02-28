Decatur hosts second community meeting on March 2

Decatur city officials will hold the second community meeting for the Decatur Town Center Plan 2.0 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 2 at the Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore St.
After hearing the first round of comments, Decatur city officials say they are ready to share their objectives and ideas that will shape the future of Downtown Decatur.
The Decatur Town Center Plan 2.0 is the first comprehensive look at downtown since the 1982 Town Center Plan.
There will be activities to share what Decatur officials have learned from the hundreds of comments, survey responses and ideas received so far and introduce objectives to help accomplish the plan goals.
Visit DecaturTownCenterPlan.com to learn more about the project and register for the event.
For more information, contact Decatur Planning & Economic Development Director and Decatur Development Authorities Executive Director Angela Threadgill at 678-553-6575 or angela.threadgill@decaturga.com.
