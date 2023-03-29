Decatur has new rules for tree canopy conservation

Decatur has new rules regarding tree canopy conservation, according to the city’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3YQWIAJ.
Among the changes are:
• Residents may no longer remove three healthy trees every 18 months.
• A minimum tree canopy coverage of 60% is required on single-family residential properties.
• All permitting is now submitted/reviewed online through Community Core permitting.
• A tree permit is required to remove dead, diseased and/or hazardous trees. City arborists are available to assist in permitting the removal of dead trees.
• Any demolition, building or development activity must comply with requirements of the Tree Canopy Conservation Ordinance.
For more information on Decatur’s tree ordinance and Community Core, visit decaturga.com/trees.
Go to decaturga.com/nrg for an updated copy of Decatur’s New Resident Guide.
