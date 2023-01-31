Decatur has new circulator shuttle until mid-April

Until mid-April, the Decatur Downtown Development Authority and Publix Super Markets are sponsoring a new transportation program with Let’s Ride Atlanta.
A new shuttle service is providing transportation from downtown Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
In Decatur, Let’s Ride Atlanta is providing drivers and two electric carts, which seat three to four people each.
On-demand rides from downtown Decatur to the Publix Super Market at Sam’s Crossing Village can be requested online at LetsRideAtlanta.com - or by texting 404-480-5216 with your name, location and your desired final destination (Publix Super Market at Sam’s Crossing Village).
Let’s Ride will respond promptly with pick-up details.
On-demand rides are available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays but not from Decatur’s other business districts or neighborhoods.
For questions, contact Shirley Baylis at shirley.baylis@decaturga.com.
