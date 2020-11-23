Decatur extends face-covering ordinance that still doesn’t include churches

“We survey churches on a regular basis,” Garrett said, “and we’re not aware of [any violation]. Almost all churches are meeting virtually although we do know of a few holding services outdoors with distancing. Some are having limited indoor activities in their church, but all are requiring masks.”

Excluding places of worship is consistent with most local and state mask ordinances nationwide, but there have been exceptions, notably with Colorado.

Earlier this year that state set guidelines for places of worship, including the wearing of face coverings indoors by all worshippers. But two Denver pastors filed a lawsuit with a federal judge subsequently ruling last month that the restrictions violate the state’s Constitution. Therefore Colorado churches don’t have to limit how many worshippers enter a building and they aren’t required to wear face coverings.