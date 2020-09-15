Decatur closes a portion of Commerce Drive for this week

Beginning Tuesday (Sept. 15) Decatur is closing roughly a quarter mile of Commerce Drive, south of downtown between West Trinity Place and Robin Street at least through Sept 16.
On Sept. 2 the city commenced the long-planned improvements to the Allen Wilson Terrace draining network, which means closing the southbound lane on Commerce from West Trinity to West Howard Avenue for the duration But for at least two days this week the work requires full street closure. After which traffic will revert to the existing one-lane closure.
Traffic will be detoured to North McDonough Street.
The total project is expected to last until mid-October.