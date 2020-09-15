X

Decatur closes a portion of Commerce Drive for this week

Commerce Drive in Decatur looking south towards West Howard. This southbound lane is expected to remain closed until at least mid October. But for at least two days this week the entire road will close from West Trinity Place to Robin Street. Courtesy City of Decatur
Commerce Drive in Decatur looking south towards West Howard. This southbound lane is expected to remain closed until at least mid October. But for at least two days this week the entire road will close from West Trinity Place to Robin Street. Courtesy City of Decatur

DeKalb County | 7 minutes ago
By Bill Banks, For the AJC

Beginning Tuesday (Sept. 15) Decatur is closing roughly a quarter mile of Commerce Drive, south of downtown between West Trinity Place and Robin Street at least through Sept 16.

On Sept. 2 the city commenced the long-planned improvements to the Allen Wilson Terrace draining network, which means closing the southbound lane on Commerce from West Trinity to West Howard Avenue for the duration But for at least two days this week the work requires full street closure. After which traffic will revert to the existing one-lane closure.

Traffic will be detoured to North McDonough Street.

The total project is expected to last until mid-October.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.