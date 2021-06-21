Decatur City buildings now open to public by appointment only

Decatur City buildings are now open to the public, by appointment only, with added regulations for COVID-19 safety, according to a press release.
New criteria include:
- Visitors must schedule an appointment at least 24 hours in advance by contacting the appropriate department (general contact information below and available via contact page-staff directory tab).
- Guests must enter through the main entrance of the building and provide name and contact information upon entering a City facility to be used if contact tracing is needed.
- Guests entering will have their temperature checked before entering – anyone with a temperature above 100.4° F will be asked to reschedule.
- Visitors must wear face coverings while in City buildings. Exceptions may be made for children under 2 and for visitors who have a health condition that prevents wearing a mask or where a mask interferes with breathing.
- Elevators will be restricted to one individual at a time, unless the visitor is accompanied by a family or household member.
Information: (404) 370-4100 or decaturga.com