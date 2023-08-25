Decatur Business Association meets Aug. 29

The next meeting of the Decatur Business Association is 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Decatur Healing Arts, 619-A E. College Ave., Decatur.

Topics will be updates from community leaders, information on local events and introductions from new DBA members.

Participants are encouraged to bring their business cards to give out while networking.

DBA has a new 15-page strategic plan that can be viewed at tinyurl.com/2dx2t996.

The mission is to “inform, connect and unify the Decatur business community.”

DBA’s vision is to “envision a vibrant Decatur community where businesses have the tools, connections and information they need to thrive.”

For more information, email tammy.washington@decaturga.com or visit facebook.com/DecaturBusinessAssociation.