Decatur Boys & Girls club purchase won’t impact taxpayers

The $560,000 will go towards basic repairs like a new roof and an updated HVAC system for the Rec Center. But there are no immediate plans for a thorough renovation of a building that dates to 1972. It’s likely that renovation along with long-term uses for the site and a possible name change will emerge from a citywide Facilities and Greenspace master planning process scheduled for 2021.

Arnold said she doesn’t anticipate any changes in the use of the dog park and the athletic field. For now, especially because of the virus there are no plans for adding any additional indoor programming or shifting any city operations to the site. Indeed, all City of Decatur buildings remain mostly closed to the public.

Closing on the Jones site should happen in late November.