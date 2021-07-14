Decatur 2020 Strategic Plan draft available for review, input through July 23

After 18 months of community conversation, the city of Decatur now has a full draft of the 2020 Strategic Plan for review and comment through July 23, after which a final revised draft will work its way toward consideration by the City Commission, according to a press release.
Decatur comes together to update its plan every 10 years. And now’s the time to chart the way towards 2030.
To make the most of this once-in-a-decade opportunity, the city will also be aligning two other important guiding documents – Decatur’s Comprehensive Plan and our LCI (Livable Centers Initiative) update – with the new Strategic Plan, and then compiling them all in one fully integrated document.
The process started with a standing-room-only kickoff in January of 2020, setting up Citizen Roundtables, a series of small group discussions where neighbors drill down on their ambitions and concerns.
More than a year’s worth of community collaboration has built confidence that the city is ready for the home stretch. It’s time to turn what was learned together into Decatur’s to-do list for the next decade.
The Decatur City staff and the consulting team are now shaping the framework of the three complementary plans – Decatur’s 2030 Strategic Plan, a new Comprehensive Plan, and the Livable Centers Initiative.
Go to www.decatur2030.com to provide input.