Decatur 2020 Strategic Plan draft available for review, input through July 23

Decatur is seeking input from residents to shape the city they want for the next decade.
DeKalb County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
26 minutes ago

After 18 months of community conversation, the city of Decatur now has a full draft of the 2020 Strategic Plan for review and comment through July 23, after which a final revised draft will work its way toward consideration by the City Commission, according to a press release.

Decatur comes together to update its plan every 10 years. And now’s the time to chart the way towards 2030.

To make the most of this once-in-a-decade opportunity, the city will also be aligning two other important guiding documents – Decatur’s Comprehensive Plan and our LCI (Livable Centers Initiative) update – with the new Strategic Plan, and then compiling them all in one fully integrated document.

The process started with a standing-room-only kickoff in January of 2020, setting up Citizen Roundtables, a series of small group discussions where neighbors drill down on their ambitions and concerns.

More than a year’s worth of community collaboration has built confidence that the city is ready for the home stretch. It’s time to turn what was learned together into Decatur’s to-do list for the next decade.

The Decatur City staff and the consulting team are now shaping the framework of the three complementary plans – Decatur’s 2030 Strategic Plan, a new Comprehensive Plan, and the Livable Centers Initiative.

Go to www.decatur2030.com to provide input.

