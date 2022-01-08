COVID-19 testing sites around DeKalb

The DeKalb County Board of Health and Georgia Department of Public Health are urging people seeking COVID testing to avoid hospital emergency departments - unless they are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent medical attention.
Individuals without COVID-19 symptoms or with mild symptoms should find other testing sites, according to a DeKalb County statement.
Among some of those locations and guidelines in DeKalb are:
Dunwoody Urgent Care offers COVID-19 testing by only walk-ins every day “due to extremely high demand,” according to the Dunwoody Urgent Care website. The center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. The location is 1730-B Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody. Available are rapid antigen tests, rapid and next-day PCR tests. Bring an ID and insurance card. DunwoodyUrgentCare.com/about
Test4Free.org offers COVID-19 testing every day at the Perimeter Mall parking lot. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Bring your ID and insurance card. Rapid and antibody testings are available, with results sent within 24 hours or less. Request an appointment online at Test4Free.org.
Viral Solutions: Appointments are required at the Dunwoody location at 1660 Mt. Vernon Road. Without appointments, drive through at the Decatur location at 2512 N. Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta; South DeKalb at 2365 Candler Road, Decatur and open on Jan. 10 - Stonecrest, 2994 Turner Hill Road. Open every day, the center has hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch break 12:30-1 p.m.) Saturdays and Sundays. Only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, visit Viral Solutions at 4000 Covington Highway, Decatur. COVID-19 tests usually are available within 48 hours. viralsolutionsga.com
Progressive Medical Center: Drive-up rapid testing hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays but closed on Saturdays and Sundays. No appointment is necessary at 4646 N. Shallowford Road, Dunwoody. Whether you’re insured or uninsured, this service will be provided with no out-of-pocket costs and same-day rapid results. ProgressiveMedicalCenter.com
Walgreens: By appointment, free drive-through COVID-19 testing is available for ages 3+ at select locations. walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing
CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic: Free appointments are required for these free COVID-19 tests with results ready within one to two days or within hours. Tests for flu and rapid-result antigens also are available. cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
State of Georgia COVID-19 testing: Choose any location by putting in your zip code. Note that Brandsmart is no longer a testing site. covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US
Also many Urgent Cares offer COVID-19 testing with drive-ups or appointments. Check with your preferred provider.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3ETRcTL.
