COVID-19 testing sites around DeKalb

Viral Solutions: Appointments are required at the Dunwoody location at 1660 Mt. Vernon Road. Without appointments, drive through at the Decatur location at 2512 N. Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta; South DeKalb at 2365 Candler Road, Decatur and open on Jan. 10 - Stonecrest, 2994 Turner Hill Road. Open every day, the center has hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch break 12:30-1 p.m.) Saturdays and Sundays. Only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, visit Viral Solutions at 4000 Covington Highway, Decatur. COVID-19 tests usually are available within 48 hours. viralsolutionsga.com

Progressive Medical Center: Drive-up rapid testing hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays but closed on Saturdays and Sundays. No appointment is necessary at 4646 N. Shallowford Road, Dunwoody. Whether you’re insured or uninsured, this service will be provided with no out-of-pocket costs and same-day rapid results. ProgressiveMedicalCenter.com

Walgreens: By appointment, free drive-through COVID-19 testing is available for ages 3+ at select locations. walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing

CVS Pharmacy Minute Clinic: Free appointments are required for these free COVID-19 tests with results ready within one to two days or within hours. Tests for flu and rapid-result antigens also are available. cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

State of Georgia COVID-19 testing: Choose any location by putting in your zip code. Note that Brandsmart is no longer a testing site. covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US

Also many Urgent Cares offer COVID-19 testing with drive-ups or appointments. Check with your preferred provider.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3ETRcTL.