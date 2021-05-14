Community program seeks bicycles for kids to learn fix-it skills

Bearings Bike Works invites kids to earn a bike of their own while developing the skills necessary to successfully transition into adulthood and the workforce. Community bike donations play a major role in Bearings programming. Not only are all of the bikes earned by students donated by community members, but the refurbishment of donated bikes also provides job training and learning opportunities for teens and young adults working at Bearings.

In partnership with City of Clarkston’s Bike Month, City of Avondale Estates is hosting a Bike Drive benefiting Bearings Bike Works from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 28 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29 in the parking lot behind Edwin Jarvis & Finders Keepers (entrance at 4 Lake St. Avondale Estates).