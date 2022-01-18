College student hit, killed by car in Avondale Estates

A 21-year-old was recently hit and killed by a car in Avondale Estates.
Shelby Long, a recent Decatur High School graduate who was attending the University of Mississippi, was fatally struck by a sedan about 7:30 p.m. Friday. The incident took place on Covington Highway, also known as U.S. 278, near its intersection with Stratford Road.
Long was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Police said Long was not within a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident, according to an Avondale Estates police report. Two witnesses told officers the driver was not at fault, and no charges were filed. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact police at (404)-294-5400.
About the Author