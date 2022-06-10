Clarkston’s first female city manager joins majority women-led leadership

Clarkston has a new city manager, and the appointment increases the number of women in leadership positions in the city.
Shawanna Qawiy, who has served as interim city manager since September, was appointed Tuesday by the Clarkston City Council. She will join a city leadership team that includes women serving as mayor, police chief and majority of the City Council.
Qawiy is the city’s third city manager and the first woman to serve in the role. Most metro Atlanta cities have a city manager who oversees the day-to-day functions of local government services in addition to managing all of a city’s departments.
“We are looking forward to Shawanna as City Manager and everything she will do for our community,” Mayor Beverly Burks said in a Facebook post. “Special thanks to Clarkston City Council for your unanimous vote.”
Incorporated in 1882, Clarkston is one of DeKalb County’s oldest cities. Its city government has only had the city manager position since 2011. Last September, Robin Gomez left his position as city manager after about two and a half years in the role. He did not disclose why he was stepping down.
Qawiy previously worked as the city’s economic development director. While serving as interim city manager, she concurrently worked as the city’s director of planning and development.
Credit: City of Clarkston
Credit: City of Clarkston
