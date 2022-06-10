Clarkston’s first female city manager joins majority women-led leadership

Shawanna Qawiy, who has served as interim city manager since September, was appointed Tuesday by the Clarkston City Council. She will join a city leadership team that includes women serving as mayor, police chief and majority of the City Council.

Qawiy is the city’s third city manager and the first woman to serve in the role. Most metro Atlanta cities have a city manager who oversees the day-to-day functions of local government services in addition to managing all of a city’s departments.