ajc logo
X

Clarkston’s first female city manager joins majority women-led leadership

Shawanna Qawiy (left) and Mayor Beverly Burks (right) sign the contract that made Qawiy the city manager of Clarkston.

Credit: Beverly Burks

Combined ShapeCaption
Shawanna Qawiy (left) and Mayor Beverly Burks (right) sign the contract that made Qawiy the city manager of Clarkston.

Credit: Beverly Burks

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Clarkston has a new city manager, and the appointment increases the number of women in leadership positions in the city.

Shawanna Qawiy, who has served as interim city manager since September, was appointed Tuesday by the Clarkston City Council. She will join a city leadership team that includes women serving as mayor, police chief and majority of the City Council.

Explore‘It’s right on time’: Clarkston becomes majority women-led city after elections

Qawiy is the city’s third city manager and the first woman to serve in the role. Most metro Atlanta cities have a city manager who oversees the day-to-day functions of local government services in addition to managing all of a city’s departments.

“We are looking forward to Shawanna as City Manager and everything she will do for our community,” Mayor Beverly Burks said in a Facebook post. “Special thanks to Clarkston City Council for your unanimous vote.”

Incorporated in 1882, Clarkston is one of DeKalb County’s oldest cities. Its city government has only had the city manager position since 2011. Last September, Robin Gomez left his position as city manager after about two and a half years in the role. He did not disclose why he was stepping down.

Qawiy previously worked as the city’s economic development director. While serving as interim city manager, she concurrently worked as the city’s director of planning and development.

Combined ShapeCaption
Shawanna Qawiy

Credit: City of Clarkston

Shawanna Qawiy

Credit: City of Clarkston

Combined ShapeCaption
Shawanna Qawiy

Credit: City of Clarkston

Credit: City of Clarkston

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund5h ago
The three dates that led to the Braves drafting top prospect Michael Harris
16h ago
Athletes of the Year in the GHSA for 2021-22
1h ago
White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media
1h ago
White supremacists are riling up thousands on social media
1h ago
Judge: County cannot deny insurance for trans deputy’s operation
21h ago
The Latest
Eminent domain use by Avondale Estates may kill affordable housing project
4h ago
MARTA agrees to let Brookhaven build new City Hall at train station
20h ago
Grants help with Tucker landscaping
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top