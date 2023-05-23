Clarkston summer camp begins June 5

Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., will host STEAM-Plus Summer Camp for first through sixth graders.
The cost is $75 per week per child that can be paid beforehand or each Monday of the week.
Hours and days are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 5 to July 21, Mondays through Fridays.
Among the classes to be offered are financial literacy, art, biology, English/language arts, physical activity, photography and videography.
Teacher volunteers and camper sponsors also are needed.
More details can be found by contacting youth@ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org.
