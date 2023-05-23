BreakingNews
Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 2024
X

Clarkston summer camp begins June 5

Credit: Clarkston Community Center

Credit: Clarkston Community Center

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., will host STEAM-Plus Summer Camp for first through sixth graders.

The cost is $75 per week per child that can be paid beforehand or each Monday of the week.

Hours and days are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 5 to July 21, Mondays through Fridays.

Among the classes to be offered are financial literacy, art, biology, English/language arts, physical activity, photography and videography.

Teacher volunteers and camper sponsors also are needed.

More details can be found by contacting youth@ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 202448m ago

Credit: Fuqua Development

Tax break approved for new apartments, grocery store near Atlanta Beltline
53m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Korean auto parts maker to locate near future Hyundai EV plant
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Department of Natural Resources chief stepping down
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Department of Natural Resources chief stepping down
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

1K displaced, roads closed after partial collapse of crane in Midtown
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: HomeAid Atlanta

2 Breakthru Houses being built in Decatur for women in need
DeKalb Police launch private camera registry
Concert series returns on Mother’s Day to Avondale Estates
Featured

Credit: Julia Distelhurst

Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
6h ago
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top