Clarkston mayor to run unopposed in Nov. election

The city of Clarkston will hold its general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to elect a mayor (pending waiting period for write-in candidate(s)) and three Council Members to the Clarkston City Council. Only one candidate qualified for mayor, incumbent Beverly H. Burks, according to a press release. The term of office is four years, and the elected officials will be sworn in at the January 2022 meeting of the City Council.
In the event there is no opposed candidate, unless a write-in candidate has qualified as provided by law, Burks will be declared the de facto winner. The City of Clarkston will wait seven days, the required period for any persons that published the required notification and affidavit to be considered a write-in candidate. If no write in candidate has qualified then the unopposed candidate shall be deemed to have voted for himself or herself and no election would need to be conducted.
City Council seats will be awarded to the candidates who obtain the three highest vote totals. Candidates are: Shana “Tiny” McAllister, Yterenickia Bell, Jamie Carroll (incumbent), Herbert Clark, Susan Hood, Larry McClam and Dean Moore.
The qualifications for Clarkston office include:
- Candidate must be 18 years old,
- A citizen of the United States
- A bona fide resident of the City of Clarkston for a continuous period of at least 12 months immediately prior to the date of the election
- Must have no debts outstanding against them in favor of the city, county or state.
- The candidate must be registered and qualified to vote in the municipal elections for the City of Clarkston and continue this qualification throughout their term of office. Candidate must continue to reside in the City of Clarkston during their period of service;
Information: City Clerk Tracy Ashby at tashby@cityofclarkston.com