Clarkston mayor to run unopposed in Nov. election

In the event there is no opposed candidate, unless a write-in candidate has qualified as provided by law, Burks will be declared the de facto winner. The City of Clarkston will wait seven days, the required period for any persons that published the required notification and affidavit to be considered a write-in candidate. If no write in candidate has qualified then the unopposed candidate shall be deemed to have voted for himself or herself and no election would need to be conducted.

City Council seats will be awarded to the candidates who obtain the three highest vote totals. Candidates are: Shana “Tiny” McAllister, Yterenickia Bell, Jamie Carroll (incumbent), Herbert Clark, Susan Hood, Larry McClam and Dean Moore.