Clarkston holds special election March 16

Clarkston residents have the opportunity to cast their ballots during an upcoming Special Election on Tuesday, March 16 to fill the unexpired term of Yterenickia “YT” Bell on the Clarkston City Council. Advance voting began Feb. 22 and runs through March 12.
Advance voting will take place at the DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All absentee ballots must be mailed to or dropped off at the DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office.
Drop boxes will not be available during this election.
The special election will be held on March 16. Voters are required to cast their ballots at their assigned precinct on Election Day. To verify Election Day polling locations, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. All absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
To date, there have been 14 ballots cast in person and four absentee ballots received for a total of 17 ballots cast. Seven mail-in ballots were requested, according to county voting records.