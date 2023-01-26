Clarkston Community Center hosting food pantry, computer courses

Clarkston Community Center will serve the community in a variety of ways this year at 3701 College Ave., Clarkston.
Among them is the Clarkston Cares Food Pantry from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, March 4, April 8, May 6, June 3, July 8, Aug. 5., Sept. 9, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 9.
Adult and senior technology courses will be offered to teach adults basic computer skills.
Learn more by contacting Fauzia Ibrahim at leadership@ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org.
Clarkston Conversations is a new podcast broadcast every Thursday on the CCC Media Network at rss.com/podcasts/test-the-beginning1/776136.
Each week the show will involve conversations with civic leaders, business professionals and others from Clarkston and the greater Atlanta area.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest