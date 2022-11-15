Clarkston Community Center collecting coats, food, toys

The annual drive for coats, food and toys for the Clarkston Community Center is underway.
Donations may be made through the center’s Amazon wishlists.
For coat and toy donations, visit amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/9QXNK7KWK1B3.
Go to amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/84JEHY7JE9QD to make food pantry donations.
All purchased items will be shipped to the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston and go directly to those needing support in Clarkston and the surrounding area, serving nearly 60 nationalities.
Visit ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org.
