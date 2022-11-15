BreakingNews
Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban
Clarkston Community Center collecting coats, food, toys

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The annual drive for coats, food and toys for the Clarkston Community Center is underway.

Donations may be made through the center’s Amazon wishlists.

For coat and toy donations, visit amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/9QXNK7KWK1B3.

Go to amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/84JEHY7JE9QD to make food pantry donations.

All purchased items will be shipped to the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston and go directly to those needing support in Clarkston and the surrounding area, serving nearly 60 nationalities.

Visit ClarkstonCommunityCenter.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
