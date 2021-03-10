City of Tucker launches 2021 Road Resurfacing Program

The $4 million project will see 62 of the City’s most poorly conditioned roads get repaved between now and the fall. Tucker’s Mayor and City Council voted unanimously on Monday night to approve the resurfacing contract with Pittman Construction.

“This is another huge step toward creating a better quality of life for our residents,” said City Engineer Ken Hildebrandt. “You’ll see construction crews working on roads across the City for the next several months. We’ll do our very best to provide advance notice to those who will be impacted. There will be some temporary inconveniences, but we promise that in the long run it’ll be worthwhile.”