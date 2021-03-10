City of Tucker launches 2021 Road Resurfacing Program

Contractors recently began chipping away at the pavement on Smithsonia Drive officially kicking off the City of Tucker’s 2021 road resurfacing campaign, according to a press release.
The $4 million project will see 62 of the City’s most poorly conditioned roads get repaved between now and the fall. Tucker’s Mayor and City Council voted unanimously on Monday night to approve the resurfacing contract with Pittman Construction.
“This is another huge step toward creating a better quality of life for our residents,” said City Engineer Ken Hildebrandt. “You’ll see construction crews working on roads across the City for the next several months. We’ll do our very best to provide advance notice to those who will be impacted. There will be some temporary inconveniences, but we promise that in the long run it’ll be worthwhile.”
The majority of the resurfacing project will be funded through SPLOST revenue. More than $2.1 million will be generated by the penny tax, which was approved overwhelmingly by DeKalb County voters in 2017. The tax will continue to be collected through 2024. An additional $360,000 for the road resurfacings will come from the Georgia Department of Transportation, while the Mayor and City Council allocated $1 million in general fund money.
View the list: www.tuckerga.gov/document_center/SPLOST/2021-Resurfacing-List.pdf