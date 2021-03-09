City of Chamblee receives AA+ credit rating

S&P Global Ratings also just assigned its “AA+” long-term rating to the URA’s series 2021 revenue bonds, giving it a stable outlook. This is the second highest bond rating an agency can earn. As a result of this strong financial position, the city is anticipating selling the bonds through a competitive bond issuance on March 16. At the same time, S&P affirmed its “AA+” long-term rating on the agency’s existing debt issued on behalf of the city.

“Our top-level ratings are a testament to Chamblee’s position in the market and our sound financial practices,” says Chamblee Mayor Eric Clarkson. “This is great news for our residents. We have a fiduciary responsibility to them, and we take this very seriously.”