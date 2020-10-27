Chamblee receives international economic development award

To encourage economic growth, the site is responsive, easily updated and capable of being industry specific. The new site’s interactive tools display essential market intelligence for entrepreneurs and existing businesses and helps them ask the right questions, analyze data correctly and make better business decisions. Using the site, entrepreneurs can discover their industries' primary customers, learn how to research their competition, uncover future business opportunities and more.

Chamblee has seen a boom in development during the last five years. With all this development and changes, a new dedicated economic development website was overdue. The city wanted a website that would attract new, innovative businesses to their bustling urban community, as well as a site that would help their current businesses expand within the city. Both the attraction and retention of businesses is important in growing the number of jobs within the community and the tax base.