Chamblee receives international economic development award

The City of Chamblee won a Bronze Category Award for its Chamblee Business Analytics Microsite, a project in the General Purpose Website category of the International Economic Development Council’s 2020 Excellence in Economic Development Awards Program. The honor was recently presented at an awards ceremony during the IEDC Annual Conference, according to a press release.
To encourage economic growth, the site is responsive, easily updated and capable of being industry specific. The new site’s interactive tools display essential market intelligence for entrepreneurs and existing businesses and helps them ask the right questions, analyze data correctly and make better business decisions. Using the site, entrepreneurs can discover their industries' primary customers, learn how to research their competition, uncover future business opportunities and more.
Chamblee has seen a boom in development during the last five years. With all this development and changes, a new dedicated economic development website was overdue. The city wanted a website that would attract new, innovative businesses to their bustling urban community, as well as a site that would help their current businesses expand within the city. Both the attraction and retention of businesses is important in growing the number of jobs within the community and the tax base.
“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the very best of economic development and exemplify the ingenuity, integrity and leadership that our profession strives for each and every day,” said 2020 IEDC Board Chair and One Columbus CEO Kenny McDonald.
The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind.
Information: www.chambleega.gov or 770-986-5010.