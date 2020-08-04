Chamblee mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile virus

· Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines.

· Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus are most active.

· Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes.

· Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep out mosquitoes.

· Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions.

· Spray clothing with products containing permethrin according to label instructions.

A trap in Brookhaven tested positive as well as a trap in unincorporated DeKalb County.

Information: (404) 508-7900 or https://www.dekalbhealth.net/envhealth/west-nile-virus/.