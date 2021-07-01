Chamblee fireworks won’t return this year

“The outstanding, engaging events hosted by the City require early planning to ensure a safe, fun, and well-executed event for everyone in attendance. In considering and reaching our decision in April, July Fourth would have been “last minute” by planning terms and would not have allowed the same level of preparation necessary to put on a well-executed celebration we were proud to present to the community.

“While we’re disappointed that we won’t be holding our annual July Fourth celebration this year, we hope that this information provides some clarity of the elements that are weighing in making a responsible decision related to the programming and events we offer.

“We’re looking forward to a return to the community celebrations that make Chamblee a strong community and look forward to enjoying Taste of Chamblee and the Holiday Hoopla together as well as the various programs offered until those events.”