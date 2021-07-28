ajc logo
Chamblee creates, funds nonprofit partnership program

DeKalb County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
26 minutes ago

Chamblee City Council recently approved the creation of a comprehensive nonprofit partnership program designed to strengthen the connection between local nonprofits and the city, according to a press release. The Council has also allocated $150,000 in funding for financial investments into both the nonprofit and business community.

The Chamblee Nonprofit Partnership Program is designed to create and strengthen a network of diverse organizations to build long term capacity and support the growth of community services and programs. Participating organizations will meet regularly throughout the year, creating collaboration opportunities and building a strong network of nonprofits serving Chamblee community members. Nonprofits will also receive management of volunteer recruitment, on-going professional development opportunities for staff, and training in grant writing to prepare for funding opportunities.

Nonprofits satisfying some additional eligibility requirements may also receive direct financial sponsorship, provided that the funds are spent on supplies and services offered by local Chamblee businesses. This funding, in amounts ranging from $5,000 up to $10,000, provides for targeted support for both organizations and local businesses, magnifying the economic and community impact.

Information: chambleega.gov or contact Brittney Lindsay, Community Engagement Manager at blindsay@chambleega.gov.

