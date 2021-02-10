Chamblee contracts with revenue technology company for occupational tax services

In valuing its relationship with the business community, the city recognized the difficulty this pandemic brought to local business owners. HdL Companies will provide assistance to the business community for all aspects of required occupational taxes and licensing, including applications, payments, certificate issuance and general business support.

The city and HdL are working closely to ensure a seamless transition with little to no impact on the business community. During the upcoming renewal period, the Business Support Center through HdL, will offer a variety of online support options allowing for filing and paying of occupational tax online as well as obtaining copies of forms and other relevant information. Applications also may be submitted via mail, e-mail or by phone. Please watch for occupational tax renewal notices and additional instructions from HdL on behalf of the city.