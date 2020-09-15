Chamblee celebrates topping out of Public Safety Building

Construction began in February of this year on the new facility located at 4445 Buford Highway. Construction partner, Reeves & Young, had a beam available to be signed by the project team, and it was installed in the building.

The 50,933 square foot public safety building and 17-acre public park land was purchased in late November 2017. The former Jim Hearn Golf Range will house the Chamblee Police Department, Municipal Court operations and a publicly accessible 2,700 square foot community room. There also will be a new recreational park on this land.