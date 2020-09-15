Chamblee celebrates topping out of Public Safety Building

The City of Chamblee recently celebrated the topping out of its new public safety building. The ceremony took place Friday, Sept. 11, according to a press release.
Construction began in February of this year on the new facility located at 4445 Buford Highway. Construction partner, Reeves & Young, had a beam available to be signed by the project team, and it was installed in the building.
The 50,933 square foot public safety building and 17-acre public park land was purchased in late November 2017. The former Jim Hearn Golf Range will house the Chamblee Police Department, Municipal Court operations and a publicly accessible 2,700 square foot community room. There also will be a new recreational park on this land.
Completion date is scheduled for March 2021, weather permitting. To date, 4,100 linear feet of underground utilities have been installed, 1,390 cubic yards of concrete have been poured and 210 tons of structural steel have been erected.
Information: www.chambleega.gov or 770-986-5010.