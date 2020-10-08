Catholic theologian Shawn Copeland to give free lectures

Emory University’s Candler School of Theology welcomes M. Shawn Copeland as the 2020-2021 Alonzo L. McDonald Family Chair on the Life and Teachings of Jesus and Their Impact on Culture, according to a press release. Copeland is professor emerita of systematic theology at Boston College.
As McDonald Chair, Copeland will present two public lectures and teach a systematic theology course, “Suffering, Solidarity and the Cross.” Her first lecture will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, via webinar. The second lecture will take place during the spring semester. The lectures are free and open to the public, but registration is required.
In her first lecture, Copeland will discuss “The Political Imagination of Jesus of Nazareth” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
With acts of healing, images, stories and parables, Jesus of Nazareth advanced a distinctive political vision on behalf of the reign of God — a vision at once historical and eschatological, ethical and moral, political and religious, personal and communal. While his preaching aroused suspicion among imperial and religious authorities, it was, in fact, an appropriation of the ancient Jubilee traditions of Israel.
