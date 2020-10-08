Catholic theologian Shawn Copeland to give free lectures

As McDonald Chair, Copeland will present two public lectures and teach a systematic theology course, “Suffering, Solidarity and the Cross.” Her first lecture will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, via webinar. The second lecture will take place during the spring semester. The lectures are free and open to the public, but registration is required.

In her first lecture, Copeland will discuss “The Political Imagination of Jesus of Nazareth” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.