Callanwolde Fine Arts Center celebrates 50th year

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center is celebrating its 50th year.
In anticipation of the Oct. 2 event, Callanwolde officials request the online receipt of photos or video of Callanwolde through the years.
Files or links may be sent to eharb@callanwolde.org.
Callanwolde members will have early access to tickets, beginning Aug. 19.
Starting Aug. 26, tickets will be open to the public.
The cost is $50 each for the 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. event on Oct. 2 at Callanwolde, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta/DeKalb County.
Tickets include drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and disco dancing.
Guests are invited to wear 1970s attire, including tie-dye shirts, bell bottoms, jumpsuits and platform shoes.
For more information, visit callanwolde.org.
