Callanwolde Fine Arts Center celebrates 50th year

The 50th anniversary of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2, with tickets at $50 each beginning Aug. 26. (Courtesy of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
21 minutes ago

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center is celebrating its 50th year.

In anticipation of the Oct. 2 event, Callanwolde officials request the online receipt of photos or video of Callanwolde through the years.

Files or links may be sent to eharb@callanwolde.org.

Callanwolde members will have early access to tickets, beginning Aug. 19.

Starting Aug. 26, tickets will be open to the public.

The cost is $50 each for the 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. event on Oct. 2 at Callanwolde, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta/DeKalb County.

Tickets include drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and disco dancing.

Guests are invited to wear 1970s attire, including tie-dye shirts, bell bottoms, jumpsuits and platform shoes.

For more information, visit callanwolde.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
