Brookhaven offers outdoor movies Aug. 20, 21

The Movie in the Moonlight summer film series in Brookhaven continues through the end of the month with a drive-in movie option or simply a movie viewed from a blanket or lawn chair, according to a press release.
The last drive-in movie night this month is Aug. 20. Reservations will not be required. Movie-goers will be allowed entry on a first-come, first-served basis at Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Road.
Limited to the first 50 cars, moviegoers will be able to tune into the movie soundtrack on their car radios via a FM transmitter set up by the Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department. The park field will be closed off for the event to allow only vehicles to drive in and all cars should enter the park between 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. with the movie, Sonic the Hedgehog starting at 9 p.m.
No walk-in pedestrian traffic will be allowed. There will be 15-foot wide spaces for each car with six feet between each space to create a dinner tailgate atmosphere for each family/vehicle. Guests are asked to remain within the parameters of their car space throughout the movie. Cars should enter the park using the Osborne Road entrance off of Peachtree Road at 2660 Osborne Road.
For those who prefer to watch their movie relaxing on a blanket or lawn chair “under the stars,” Addams Family is the last movle being offered that can be viewed from individually-marked socially-distanced spaces. No cars will be allowed.
Guests should start arriving at Skyland Park, 2600 Skyland Drive, around 8:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 9 p.m.
Admission to both movie events is free. Concession stands will not be available, so guests may want to bring along their own snacks to enjoy. Pets are welcome.