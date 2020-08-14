Brookhaven offers outdoor movies Aug. 20, 21

The last drive-in movie night this month is Aug. 20. Reservations will not be required. Movie-goers will be allowed entry on a first-come, first-served basis at Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Road.

Limited to the first 50 cars, moviegoers will be able to tune into the movie soundtrack on their car radios via a FM transmitter set up by the Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department. The park field will be closed off for the event to allow only vehicles to drive in and all cars should enter the park between 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. with the movie, Sonic the Hedgehog starting at 9 p.m.