Brookhaven hosts online City Centre meeting on Jan. 26

Following a year of public input opportunities, the master planning team for Brookhaven’s City Centre Vision will present its final recommendations in an online meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 26.
Brookhaven officials began their input process with a round of public meetings and a socially distant “drop-in center” in December 2020.
Also, an interactive project website included an initial survey, a public forum and an interactive mapping tool.
The website also contains background information, survey results and community engagement summaries.
Residents also had the chance to learn more about the master plan process for Brookhaven City Centre at a series of district pop-ups that took place during October in each city council district as well as an additional drop-in center at City Hall.
Through March when final adoption is expected, the City Centre team will present its recommendations at the Brookhaven Planning Commission and city council meetings to gather feedback.
For the meeting link, and to learn more about the planning and meeting schedule for the City Centre Vision, visit sycamore.mysocialpinpoint.com/brookhaven.
About the Author