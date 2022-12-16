Brookhaven hosts 3 Menorah lightings on Dec. 18-20

Town Brookhaven will host three free Menorah lightings by local synagogues on the Town Green, 4330 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven, to observe Chanukah.
The 6:30 p.m. ceremonies will be held on:
- Dec. 18 by B’nai Torah Atlanta.
- Dec. 19 by The Temple.
- Dec. 20 by B’nai Torah Atlanta.
Observed from Dec. 18-26, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah or Chanukah is celebrated by Jewish people around the world as they observe the miracle of light that burnt for eight days from a single day’s worth of oil found in the Temple more than 2,000 years ago.
One Chanukah candle is lit the first night, and an additional candle is lit each successive night.
For weather-related cancellations, refer to facebook.com/TownBrookhaven.
Visit TownBrookhaven.net for more details.
For more information, visit facebook.com/BnaiTorahAtlanta or the-temple.org/chanukah.
