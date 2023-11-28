Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 9

Along with Santa, retired WSB Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns will be the special guest at the family-friendly event.

Attendees will be treated to a family breakfast accompanied by musical entertainment.

Children may meet Santa Claus in person, receive a toy and have their photos taken with him.

By required registration, tickets are available:

- $35 for individuals aged 12 and older.

- $20 for children aged 6 to 11.

- Free for children younger than 5 years old.

For people unable to attend, breakfast tickets may be purchased for FODAC’s pediatric clients and their families.

To buy tickets or donate, visit fodac.org/breakfast-with-santa.