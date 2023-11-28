Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 9

A Tucker nonprofit is hoping to help children with an annual Christmas event.
FODAC (Friends of Disabled Adults & Children) will host a breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker.
Breakfast with Santa’s goal is to provide essential mobility equipment to help more than 300 children in need every year.
Along with Santa, retired WSB Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns will be the special guest at the family-friendly event.
Attendees will be treated to a family breakfast accompanied by musical entertainment.
Children may meet Santa Claus in person, receive a toy and have their photos taken with him.
By required registration, tickets are available:
- $35 for individuals aged 12 and older.
- $20 for children aged 6 to 11.
- Free for children younger than 5 years old.
For people unable to attend, breakfast tickets may be purchased for FODAC’s pediatric clients and their families.
To buy tickets or donate, visit fodac.org/breakfast-with-santa.
About the Author