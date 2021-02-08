Blackhall Studios Closes on Land Exchange with Dekalb County

“Since the day that Jay Scott recommended that I exchange my 53 acres along Bouldercrest for a small part of Intrenchment Creek Park, I was convinced that it was best for the community. I feel that today more than ever,” said Ryan Millsap, CEO of Blackhall Studios. “In the past couple of years, I’ve come to realize that this property on Bouldercrest Road is very valuable for the future of our neighbors.”

The land Blackhall Studios provides has been coined “The Great Park Connection,” because the new 53 acres for DeKalb will connect Intrenchment Creek and Gresham Park and result in 1000 consecutive acres going from Constitution Lake to Sugar Creek Golf Course.