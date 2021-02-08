Blackhall Studios Closes on Land Exchange with Dekalb County

Ryan Millsap CEO of Blackhall Studios recently announced that the land exchange of the Dekalb County properties has been closed, according to a press release.
“Since the day that Jay Scott recommended that I exchange my 53 acres along Bouldercrest for a small part of Intrenchment Creek Park, I was convinced that it was best for the community. I feel that today more than ever,” said Ryan Millsap, CEO of Blackhall Studios. “In the past couple of years, I’ve come to realize that this property on Bouldercrest Road is very valuable for the future of our neighbors.”
The land Blackhall Studios provides has been coined “The Great Park Connection,” because the new 53 acres for DeKalb will connect Intrenchment Creek and Gresham Park and result in 1000 consecutive acres going from Constitution Lake to Sugar Creek Golf Course.
Additionally, the expansion of Blackhall Studios will help create more jobs and assist in the growing demand for film infrastructure in Georgia.
Approximately 1,650 members of the labor union representing film and television workers in the state of Georgia live in the DeKalb County,” according to Mike Akins, business agent for IATSE Local 479.
Over the last year and a half, hundreds of neighbors have put in tireless hours in support of a new park and jobs in Southwest DeKalb County.
“The exchange provides the county with more acreage of green space, added connectivity to surrounding communities, continued and enhanced access to the PATH system, as well as increased lighting and other security enhancements,” said Southwest DeKalb Neighborhood Association Chair, Alison Clark.
The 13-acre meadow will become a playground which will be a gathering place for all neighborhoods and others just like Piedmont Park. The exchange will provide a contiguous greenspace network with more access to trails and community gathering spaces for the neighborhoods it serves.