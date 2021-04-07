Avondale Estates unveils new tennis court reservation system

Reservations on the old system through April 18 were transferred to the new system, as rules stipulated reservations can only be made up to two weeks in advance. Any future reservations and those made on the old calendar past April 18 will need to be booked in accordance with rules posted at www.AvondaleEstates.org/Tennis. Reservations scheduled more than two weeks in advance on the old system are cancelled since they were made in violation of posted rules.

The web-based app requires users sign up for a free account. Once registered, users will find a variety of features that can be employed to make, update, and cancel reservations; create teams; communicate with other teammates or opponents; and receive updates in the event of maintenance delays or closures.