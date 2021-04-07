Avondale Estates unveils new tennis court reservation system

Avondale Estates is transitioning from the current calendar system to a more robust app to make tennis court reservations, according to a press release. The newly adopted Reserve My Court app will help the City manage the popular facility with a user-friendly interface and more secure way to maintain records, schedules, and histories.
Reservations on the old system through April 18 were transferred to the new system, as rules stipulated reservations can only be made up to two weeks in advance. Any future reservations and those made on the old calendar past April 18 will need to be booked in accordance with rules posted at www.AvondaleEstates.org/Tennis. Reservations scheduled more than two weeks in advance on the old system are cancelled since they were made in violation of posted rules.
The web-based app requires users sign up for a free account. Once registered, users will find a variety of features that can be employed to make, update, and cancel reservations; create teams; communicate with other teammates or opponents; and receive updates in the event of maintenance delays or closures.
Additionally, the app prevents double bookings and creates a wait list when needed. Families can use the same account, as the app allows someone to add additional users to his or her account. Frequent users can download the Reserve My Court app from the Apple or Google stores or continue to utilize the web-based interface.
Once registered, users will need to enter their home address, which includes those living inside or outside of the City, to access a pull-down list of nearby clubs and facilities. To utilize the City tennis courts, connect to “Avondale Estates Public Courts.” This dashboard will provide access to all available features to reserve a court for either tennis or pickleball.
A list of questions and answers and how-to videos are available from the new system dashboard at rmc2020.reservemycourt.com/questions/