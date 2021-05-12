Avondale Estates to host community workshop on development plan

Finally, a Community Workshop will be held on May 20 to gather even more input from the community to help inform development of the final comprehensive plan, according to a press release. Officials say it is critical that all of Avondale Estates’ residents, business owners, and nonprofits participate in order for this to be truly an inclusive process.

Stakeholders are urged to take a moment in the coming weeks to complete the survey available at https://publicinput.com/cityofavondaleestates and make sure to register to attend the Community Workshop at 5:30 p.m. May 20.