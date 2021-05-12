ajc logo
Avondale Estates to host community workshop on development plan

The city of Avondale Estates will host a Community Workshop on May 20 to gather input from the community to help inform development of the final comprehensive development plan,
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The City of Avondale Estates began the comprehensive planning process by creating a website - https://publicinput.com/cityofavondaleestates - where community members can get up-to-date information about the process, as well as participate in a survey. A diverse Steering Committee was convened with representatives from across the community to provide input and advise the planning team.

Finally, a Community Workshop will be held on May 20 to gather even more input from the community to help inform development of the final comprehensive plan, according to a press release. Officials say it is critical that all of Avondale Estates’ residents, business owners, and nonprofits participate in order for this to be truly an inclusive process.

Stakeholders are urged to take a moment in the coming weeks to complete the survey available at https://publicinput.com/cityofavondaleestates and make sure to register to attend the Community Workshop at 5:30 p.m. May 20.

Information: avondaleestates.org

