Avondale Estates thrift store expanding donation days

Second Chance, an upscale thrift store in Avondale Estates, has expanded its donation hours. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County | 48 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Second Life is now accepting donations from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays – Saturdays from behind their Furniture, Décor & More store, according to a press release.

The drop-off spot is located at 89 N. Clarendon Ave, Avondale Estates.

The organizers said they appreciate the support of the Avondale Estates community, especially during the past year, and hope these expanded hours will offer more convenience to residents. They have asked that donations be brought only during these hours to give their team time to get set-up in the morning and to properly store in the afternoon. This will help their team be more efficient.

Look for specific details at the How to Donate page at secondlifeatlanta.org/donate/

When done donating, Second Life encourages everyone to do some Resale Therapy in the Main Store at 1 N. Clarendon Ave., Avondale Estates and support this small business.

The proceeds support giving homeless pets a second chance at life.

Open Tuesday through Saturday

Information: secondlifeatlanta.org, 678-974-5671 (call) or 404-434-9856 (call or text)

