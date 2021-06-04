Avondale Estates residents, friends donate more than 60 bikes

According to the Bearings website, the organization operates four unique skills development programs that help students ages 6-18 develop hard skills, soft skills, and character strengths that can make a difference in future career success. While learning these skills, young participants have the opportunity to earn a bike for their efforts. Such bikes are supplied through the donation program and bike drives like the one recently held in Avondale Estates.

If you are interested in donating a bike and missed the collection dates, you can contact Bearings Bike Works directly at https://bearingsbikeworks.org/donate-a-bike.