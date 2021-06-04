ajc logo
Avondale Estates residents, friends donate more than 60 bikes

During the month of May, which was designated as Bike Month in DeKalb County, residents of Avondale Estates and surrounding cities donated more than 60 bicycles to for kids in character- and skill-building skills. CONTRIBUTED
DeKalb County | 48 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

With a month of bicycle related activities in and around Avondale Estates drawing to a close, the City of Avondale Estates with the support of residents and the surrounding communities collected more than 60 bicycles to donate to Bearings Bike Works, according to a press release.

According to the Bearings website, the organization operates four unique skills development programs that help students ages 6-18 develop hard skills, soft skills, and character strengths that can make a difference in future career success. While learning these skills, young participants have the opportunity to earn a bike for their efforts. Such bikes are supplied through the donation program and bike drives like the one recently held in Avondale Estates.

If you are interested in donating a bike and missed the collection dates, you can contact Bearings Bike Works directly at https://bearingsbikeworks.org/donate-a-bike.

