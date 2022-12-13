BreakingNews
Feds asked to investigate multi-state ‘plot’ to copy election software
Avondale Estates promotes ‘A December to Remember’

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Avondale Estates officials will host a Town Green holiday event from 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and a screening of “Elf” at 6 p.m. Dec. 21.

The city’s new Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates is the site.

Among the performers will be the DeKalb School of the Arts Dance Repertory Company.

G-Force Jazz Combo, comprised of some of the top jazz musicians in the Atlanta area, will headline the event.

Led by trumpeter Greg McLean, associate professor at Georgia State University’s Perimeter College, the group was formed in 1993 and has performed from university stages to coffee houses.

At 6 p.m. Dec. 21, a free Screen on the Green of “Elf” will begin on the Town Green.

During both events, Banjo Coffee will provide refreshments for children and adults.

Find free parking on streets throughout the downtown commercial district and at the public parking lots on Lake Street and at City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

Avoid parking in lots of city businesses.

For more information, visit AvondaleEstates.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
