Avondale Estates offers community bike rides to wrap up National Bike Month

May 1 kicked off National Bike Month. The DeKalb County cities (Stone Mountain, Tucker, Clarkston, Avondale Estates and Decatur) along the Stone Mountain PATH Trail organized a series of events, educational programs, commuting events, and helmet promotion to encourage riders to get out and to go for a ride, according to a press release.
The PATH provides bikers easy access to these cities downtown, businesses, neighborhoods, and parks.
To wrap up the month, organizers invite the public to community bicycle rides from Avondale Estates to Stone Mountain.
- May 27 - Ride to Stone Mountain and back along the PATH at 9 a.m., meet up behind City Hall with Mayor Jonathan Elmore and Mayor Pro Tem Brian Fisher
- May 30 - Ride to Stone Mountain and back along the PATH at 9 a.m., meet up behind City Hall with Mayor Jonathan Elmore
Information: avondalestastes.org