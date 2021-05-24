ajc logo
X

Avondale Estates offers community bike rides to wrap up National Bike Month

Avondale Estates invites the public to join Mayor Jonathan Elmore on two community bike rides to wrap up National Bike Month. CONTRIBUTED
Avondale Estates invites the public to join Mayor Jonathan Elmore on two community bike rides to wrap up National Bike Month. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

May 1 kicked off National Bike Month. The DeKalb County cities (Stone Mountain, Tucker, Clarkston, Avondale Estates and Decatur) along the Stone Mountain PATH Trail organized a series of events, educational programs, commuting events, and helmet promotion to encourage riders to get out and to go for a ride, according to a press release.

The PATH provides bikers easy access to these cities downtown, businesses, neighborhoods, and parks.

To wrap up the month, organizers invite the public to community bicycle rides from Avondale Estates to Stone Mountain.

  • May 27 - Ride to Stone Mountain and back along the PATH at 9 a.m., meet up behind City Hall with Mayor Jonathan Elmore and Mayor Pro Tem Brian Fisher
  • May 30 - Ride to Stone Mountain and back along the PATH at 9 a.m., meet up behind City Hall with Mayor Jonathan Elmore

Information: avondalestastes.org

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top