Avondale Estates meetings continue virtually

The city of Avondale Estates will continue holding government meetings virtually.

DeKalb County | 19 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Due to the threat of COVID-19 and to better cooperate with social distancing, most Avondale Estates government meetings continue to be held via Zoom, according to a press release. The exception is the executive session for the commission which isn’t open to the public.

Planning and Zoning Board Special Called Meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12

Connect via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84474400071

Or Telephone (Audio Only): 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 844 7440 0071

Downtown Development Authority Regular Meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13

Connect via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83467956881

Or Telephone (Audio Only): 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 834 6795 6881

Board of Mayor and Commissioners Executive Session

When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14

Where: City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza

Board of Mayor and Commissioners Special Called Meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14

Connect via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86577689370

Or Telephone (Audio Only): 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 865 7768 9370

