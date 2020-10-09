Avondale Estates meetings continue virtually

Due to the threat of COVID-19 and to better cooperate with social distancing, most Avondale Estates government meetings continue to be held via Zoom, according to a press release. The exception is the executive session for the commission which isn’t open to the public.
Planning and Zoning Board Special Called Meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12
Connect via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84474400071
Or Telephone (Audio Only): 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 844 7440 0071
Downtown Development Authority Regular Meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13
Connect via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83467956881
Or Telephone (Audio Only): 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 834 6795 6881
Board of Mayor and Commissioners Executive Session
When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14
Where: City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza
Board of Mayor and Commissioners Special Called Meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14
Connect via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86577689370
Or Telephone (Audio Only): 301-715-8592 Webinar ID: 865 7768 9370