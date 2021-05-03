Avondale Estates mayor presents virtual state of city address Wednesday

As the Board of Mayor and Commissioners, we stand in support of those who put their lives on the line every day to protect us, including the Avondale Estates Police Department with their unparalleled dedication and professionalism. We stand with those who recognize hatred and discrimination of any kind is wrong. We also stand with those who are frustrated, angry, and rightfully demand justice. And we stand with those who are afraid and speechless because of these acts.

As a City, we must safeguard the lives of residents, business owners, visitors, and all who come to or pass through Avondale Estates. We have done that with our response to the pandemic that has knocked at our doors. We must do that now as we seek to strengthen our ties to each other and progress as a City that is inclusive and welcoming. It is not enough for us simply to silently support, but we must move forward in ways that welcome dialogue, invest in people, and propel us toward a future that recognizes and reaches those ideals.”

The event will be virtual and accessible via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82521541561 or by phone at 301-715-8592 (Webinar Number 825 2154 1561).

A video of the address will be posted the next day on the city’s website.