Avondale Estates invites residents to Bike Month kick-off event Saturday

Saturday, May 1 kicks off National Bike Month. The DeKalb County cities (Stone Mountain, Tucker, Clarkston, Avondale Estates and Decatur) along the Stone Mountain PATH Trail have organized a series of events, educational programs, commuting events, and helmet promotion to encourage riders to get out and to go for a ride, according to a press release. The PATH provides bikers easy access to these cities downtown, businesses, neighborhoods, and parks.
The DeKalb cities will host a Bike Month Kick-off on 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at Clarkston City Hall Annex, 1055 Rowland Street, Clarkson. The DeKalb County cities will provide a sneak peak of the programs and events planned throughout the month.
Aztec Bike Shop will bring its mobile unit to the event to repair bicycles. There will be prizes and giveaways. Covid-19 precautions and guidelines will be adhered to throughout the event, including wearing masks.
Avondale Estates invites residents to join Mayor Jonathan Elmore to ride bikes to the event. He will be leaving from the parking lot behind City Hall on Saturday, May 1 at 9:15 a.m.
These bicycling activities and attractions have great potential to have a positive impact on DeKalb County’s economy and tourism industry and to stimulate economic development by making the state attractive to businesses and citizens who enjoy the outdoors and healthy lifestyles.