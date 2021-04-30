Avondale Estates invites residents to Bike Month kick-off event Saturday

The DeKalb cities will host a Bike Month Kick-off on 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at Clarkston City Hall Annex, 1055 Rowland Street, Clarkson. The DeKalb County cities will provide a sneak peak of the programs and events planned throughout the month.

Aztec Bike Shop will bring its mobile unit to the event to repair bicycles. There will be prizes and giveaways. Covid-19 precautions and guidelines will be adhered to throughout the event, including wearing masks.