Avondale Estates installs markers to identify trees

On Saturday, March 13, Avondale Estates Garden Club members, Arboretum Board members, and others placed 17 of the first 30 granite markers denoting trees of interest in our Neighborhood Arboretum.

The 30 markers were donated to the City by the Avondale Estates Garden Club which works to continue the mission established over 85 years ago by the neighborhood women who began the third garden club in Georgia: Education, Beautification and Charitable Efforts.