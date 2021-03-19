Avondale Estates installs markers to identify trees

In the ongoing efforts to achieve Accredited Arboretum Status, the City’s Arboretum Board with the assistance of the Avondale Estates Garden Club and volunteers have started installing stone markers to identify trees by species and common name, according to a press release.
On Saturday, March 13, Avondale Estates Garden Club members, Arboretum Board members, and others placed 17 of the first 30 granite markers denoting trees of interest in our Neighborhood Arboretum.
The 30 markers were donated to the City by the Avondale Estates Garden Club which works to continue the mission established over 85 years ago by the neighborhood women who began the third garden club in Georgia: Education, Beautification and Charitable Efforts.
The club regularly partners with the City to beautify the east and west entrances to the City and to plant memorial trees each Arbor Day. They support veterans at the VA hospital in a variety of ways and the women and children at a women’s shelter. They contribute to scholarship programs at the state level for students studying horticulture.
The Avondale Estates Garden Club keeps pace with the community’s interest in preserving green space, the tree canopy, and enhancing home landscapes by providing six monthly meetings that cover a wide range of topics with engaging and knowledgeable speakers.
Information: http://avondaleestatesgardenclub.org